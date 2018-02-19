Possible assault ends with drug arrest in Murray, KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Possible assault ends with drug arrest in Murray, KY

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
(source: Murray Police Department) (source: Murray Police Department)
MURRAY, KY (KFVS) -

On February 18 at 3:10 p.m. the Murray Police Department responded to a regarding a report of a possible assault.

Officers said they did not see any signs of an assault and the reporting victim did not wish to pursue any charges.

While speaking with one subject, identified as Clifton Darnell, 36, of Murray, officers were alerted to possible drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. A search of Darnell’s vehicle was conducted and officers located multiple drug paraphernalia items along with a container of marijuana wax.

Clifton Darnell was cited and charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

