Murphysboro, IL woman facing charges in connection to officer injury

A Murphysboro, Illinois woman has been arrested in relation to the injury of a Murphysboro police officer on Friday, Feb. 16.

Ashley Joy Burkey, 29, was arrested on Sunday, Feb 18.

She was taken into custody without incident and charged with aggravated battery of a police officer and resisting arrest.

Burkey was held in the Jackson County Jail pending a bond of $50,000.

