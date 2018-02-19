WANTED: Marion, IL police search for armed, dangerous man

Lemont P. Brinson is considered armed and dangerous. (Source: City of Marion Police Department

Police in Marion, Illinois are looking for a man they say is considered armed and dangerous.

Lemont P. Brinson is wanted in connection with multiple weapon offenses in Marion, Ill. He is described as 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs 140-pounds.

If you see or know the whereabouts of Lemont P. Brinson, please contact the Marion Police Department immediately at 618-993-2124 or notify your local police agency.

Police ask that you not approach Brinson.

