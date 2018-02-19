Marshall County officials respond after possible school threat

Marshall County Kentucky Sheriff's Office reassured the community on social media after a threatening snapchat caused concern for students.

The snapchat mentioned "North and South Middle" schools but officials said this is not in connection with Marshall County.

Authorities stepped up their presence at the school to ensure safety.

Officials said they reported the information to the proper authorities and they try to make sure they handle every report of danger in an appropriate manner.

