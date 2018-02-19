Anhydrous ammonia safety class comes to Marion, IL

As spring approaches, the Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) is partnering with the Illinois Fertilizer & Chemical Association (IFCA) to provide anhydrous ammonia safety classes at locations throughout the state.

These classes will be in Marion on Tuesday, February 27 at the Pavilion at 1602 Sioux Drive.

The class in Marion starts at 9 a.m. and ends at noon.

The fertilizer industry and IDOA work together to promote safety when it comes to the proper storage, handling, application and transportation of anhydrous ammonia.

Anhydrous ammonia is a form of fertilizer used by Illinois farmers to provide nitrogen to corn and wheat crops.

The ethanol industry in Illinois also utilizes anhydrous ammonia as part of the fuel manufacturing process.

The U.S. Department of Transportation classifies anhydrous as a hazardous material, therefore safety is extremely important.

IDOA regulates anhydrous ammonia used for agricultural purposes and there are many safety requirements for ammonia, with training being one of the requirements in Illinois.

Ag industry employees are required to be trained on ammonia safety at least once every three years; however, anyone is welcome to attend ammonia safety classes.

For farmers, there is also a free web-based program available.

For details on other locations and start times, and to register online go to the IFCA’s webpage and click on the “2018 NH3 Safety School” icon.

If you need assistance or have questions, please contact IFCA at (309) 827-2774.

