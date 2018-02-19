Sikeston woman accused of vandalizing cemetery

One woman has been arrested in Sikeston, Missouri in connection with the destruction of headstones.

A 39-year-old Sikeston resident has been charged in the incident. Stoutweeda Larry was charged with destruction of property.

On Thursday afternoon around 5:43 p.m. on February 15 officers with Sikeston DPS responded to the Sikeston City Cemetery.

Officers said they got reports of vandalism to headstones.

As officers were responding a witness said they saw a person knocking over the headstones and provided a description of the suspect. They identified the suspect as Stoutweeda Larry.

Officers canvassed the cemetery looking for the damaged headstones and located a total of four headstones that had been knocked over. Officers also found evidence that linked Larry to the overturned stones. Family members of the overturned stones were also contacted by city officials and notified of this incident.

Larry has been charged through Sikeston Municipal Court with a cash bond of $850.

