2 dead after car found partially underwater in Crittenden Co., KY creek

The Kentucky State Police is investigating after a vehicle was found partially submerged in a creek with no passengers on Sunday, Feb. 18.

Crittenden County Sheriff's Department officials requested KSP to investigate the situation at 6:12 p.m.

The vehicle collision was on Fords Ferry Road about two miles north of Marion. Crittenden County Volunteer Fire Department officials saw a 2009 Chevrolet Impala partially underwater in Crooked Creek with the passenger’s door open; however, no one was located inside.

Before the Kentucky State Police arrived, the fire department located two people dead about 300 yards downstream of the vehicle.

The victims were identified as Douglas W. Keeling, 86, and Martha E. Keeling, 82, both of Marion, Ky.

Autopsies are scheduled for Monday, Feb.b. 18 at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville.

Foul play is not suspected. The investigation is ongoing.

