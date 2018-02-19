2.0 magnitude quake hits southeast Missouri - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2.0 magnitude quake hits southeast Missouri

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
(Source: USGS) (Source: USGS)
MISSOURI (KFVS) -

A magnitude 2.0 earthquake shook areas of Missouri Sunday night on February 19.

It happened around 9:51 p.m.

The quake was 10 miles or less from Bertrand, Charleston and Miner, Missouri. 

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly