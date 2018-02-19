Presidents Day in the U.S.

Today is Presidents' Day. The federal holiday is observed on the third Monday in February.

Past presidents George Washington and Abraham Lincoln have birthdays that fall close to the nationally recognized day.

Presidents Day is celebrated with public ceremonies in Washington, D.C. and throughout the United States.

The origin of Presidents Day lay in the 1880s when the birthday of George Washington was celebrated as a federal holiday.

In 1968, Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Bill, which moved several federal holidays to Mondays.

