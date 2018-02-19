2 taken to hospital in Cape Girardeau crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 taken to hospital in Cape Girardeau crash

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

A crash in Cape Girardeau blocked traffic at the corner of North Kingshighway and Independence Monday morning. 

All lanes are open on the roadway at this time.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash and police said two people were taken to the hospital.

