First Alert: Rain, rain and more rain this week

A very wet pattern is shaping up for the Heartland this week as a front stalls out across the area.

This evening will be warm and breezy with temperatures remaining steady in the lower and middle 60s all night.

Grant Dade says there will be a few scattered showers developing after midnight, mainly across our northwestern counties.



Tuesday will be warm and breezy again with showers and possible thunderstorms developing late in the day.

Locally heavy rain will be possible as well. Highs will reach the lower to middle 70s.



This unsettled pattern will continue through the rest of the week. Lots to talk about tonight on Heartland News at 4, 5, 6 and 10, join us!

