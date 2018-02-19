This week in country music: 2012 The Band Perry

Time for a stroll down The Breakfast Show's musical memory lane.

This morning we focus on country music from 6 years ago.

This week in 2012, Billboard Magazine's Country Chart had Luke Bryan at number five with I Don't Want This Night to End. It was Bryan's fourth number one single and it started a run of chart topping hits which continues to this day. He's released sixteen singles since I Don't Want This Night to End and every one of them has gone straight to number one on the country charts. It's yet to bee seen if his current single, Most People Are Good, continues his streak.

Kenny Chesney was at number four with Reality. The song was Chesney's 21st number one single. The song is about ways people escape reality through concerts and live music.



Chris Young was parked in the number three spot with You. The video to this number one hit was shot in black-and-white and shows Young as a gas station attendant attracting the attention of three different women in colored clothing.

At number two was Keith Urban with You Gonna Fly. The uptempo song became Urban's 14th number one single on the country charts. By the way, in case you haven't noticed, all five songs in this morning's countdown are either past, current or future number one hits.

And speaking of number one. The crown for this week in four years ago went to All Your Life by The Band Perry. It was the group's from their self-titled debut album. It's about a woman who wants to be "the only girl you love all your life".

