SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital Receives Donation

Written by Brittany Myers, Content Specialist
MT. VERNON, IL (KFVS) -

Representatives of a Mt. Vernon-based real estate broker company recently presented SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital with donations of money collected from carriage rides last December.

SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital received $600 for the donation.

King City Property Brokers helped sponsored the carriage rides.

The carriage rides were free, however, riders could make donations that would be given to SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital.

