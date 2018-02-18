Man thrown out of car after crash in Franklin Co., IL

A 27-year-old man is dead after a single-car crash on Sunday, February 18.

A 9-1-1 call was received at 5:15 a.m. by someone who passed the vehicle overturned off of the roadway on Route 37 North, near Whittington, just south of the Franklin-Jefferson County Line Road.

The vehicle was traveling northbound on Route 37 and failed to make the curve, striking a driveway culvert and then overturned.

The man was found ejected from the vehicle.

He was transported by ambulance to the Franklin Hospital Emergency Room where he was pronounced dead.

This is the second deadly single car motor vehicle accident in Franklin County within the last 26 hours.

The Franklin County Sheriff Department is investigating the crash.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, February 20.

