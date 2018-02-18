1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Scott County, MO

Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash on highway 61 on Feb. 16 at 8:50 p.m.

According to MSHP, Lee Holland, 47 of Benton, Mo., was traveling on Highway 61, when his vehicle left the road two miles south of Kelso, Mo.

Holland's vehicle overturned and Holland was ejected from the vehicle. Holland was taken to St. Francis Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

