12-year-old threatened girls with toy handgun in Herrin

The Herrin Police Department received a report that a 12-year-old girl had threatened several other girls at a Herrin business.

The girl was reported to have a gun while the threats were made.

After an investigation, the gun was determined to be a toy.

The juvenile was determined to be from West Frankfort. West Frankfort Police was contacted and they seized the toy gun.

Herrin Police was later made aware that the girl had made additional posts on social media.

The incident was part of an ongoing dispute between the girls.

Herrin school officials were notified of the incident.

The incident remains under investigation and will be forwarded to the Williamson County States Attorney's Office.

