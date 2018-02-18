Firefighter watches his home destroyed by flames

It was a nightmare that became a reality for one firefighter in Scott County on Saturday. He watched his own home go up in flames.

Scott County Rural Protection District Firefighter Jesse Roberts was at the fire station when he heard a page that a home was on fire on Scott County Road 407 which is the same street that he lived on.

"I started getting suited up and then our captain was first on scene and he said 'Single wide. Correction, double wide,'" Roberts said. "I knew it was mine."

Roberts rushed and rode on the truck to his home that was fully involved. Upon arrival, flames were coming out of the roof on the east side of the home.

Other firefighters raced around him hooking up hoses and spraying water as he watched in disbelief.

"I lost it. I couldn't keep myself together," Roberts recalled. "I was glad my wife wasn't home but I lost it. All of our stuff gone. It's hard to take in all at one moment. Especially being a firefighter, I never thought in a million years I would have to respond to my own home."

Emotions took over the shocked firefighter as he watched everything in his new home go up in smoke. Luckily, his wife and their three children were not home at the time, however, that didn't stop Roberts as he tried to go inside and save some of his children's items. He was stopped at the door and taken back by the fire truck by other firefighters.

"Firefighting is a family bond," Roberts added. "When I got here, I was out of it. My captain gave me a hug. Numerous other firefighters came up to me. It's a brotherhood."

After extinguishing the fire, Roberts' fellow firefighters helped salvage what they could out of the rubble. Unfortunately, they couldn't salvage much as clothes, toys and sentimental items were destroyed.

"I'm still at a loss for words for it," Roberts said. "I'm just glad they weren't home, really glad."

Scott County Rural Fire Chief Jeremy Perrien said the cause of the fire was electrical and started under a bedroom on the east side of the home.

Roberts thanks everyone for the support and has given his wife and children some extra hugs lately.

"I can't even put it into words," Roberts said. I appreciate it so much. My wife, my family, all of us do."

Other Scott County Rural Firefighters, family and friends are doing what they can to help him out. They are collecting donations to help supply Roberts and his family with some much needed items including clothes and monetary donations.

"To everybody donating already, thank you," Roberts added. "It means so much!"

If you would like to help, you can donate on their GoFundMe page here.

You may also message the Scott County Rural Protection District's Facebook page to drop off any items.

They ask if anyone is able to help in any way that it would be greatly appreciated. The items needed are:

All household items, furniture and clothes.

Mom- medium shirt, pants size 5 and shoes size 8.

Dad- pants size 34X32, shirt medium to large, shoes 10 1/2.

Son- clothes size 5t, shoes 10

Son- clothes size 2t, shoes 7

Baby(boy)- clothes 9 months

The donations can be dropped off at any of their three stations: Blodgett, Morley or Vanduser.

The home was considered a total loss.

Scott County Rural firefighters were assisted by Oran Fire District, NBC Fire District, North Scott EMS, Scott County Sheriffs Office and Missouri State Fire Marshall’s office.

