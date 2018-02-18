Crash on I-55S in Scott County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Crash on I-55S in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Missouri State Highway Patrol has confirmed there is a crash near the 89-mile marker on I-55 southbound in Scott County.

The southbound lanes are currently closed and vehicles are being diverted to the Nash Rd. exit.

