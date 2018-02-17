Heartland Swim Team making waves at state swim meet

From left to right: Faith Littleton, Kailey Bell, Dawson Tally, Hannah Summers and Cami Brazel. (Source: Rodney Montz)

Two Heartland swim teams head back with some accolades in their state trip.

The Poplar Bluff High School swim team has placed 15th place in the MSHSAA Class 2 State Championships.

Jackson Indians swimmer Faith Littleton finished in 12th place in the 500 freestyle and in 15th place in the 200 freestyle.

Hannah Summers finished 24th in 100 Breaststroke.

