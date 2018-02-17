Anna-Jonesboro takes home State Wrestling Championship - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Anna-Jonesboro takes home State Wrestling Championship

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: NFHS Network) (Source: NFHS Network)
(KFVS) -

AJ Wrestler Arieh Hart is the 1A State Champion in the 152 lb class.

High School wrestling career record is 150-31.

Last year, Hart place 2nd in state.

Hart won by the score of 5 to 4.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly