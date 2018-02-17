Anna-Jonesboro takes home State Wrestling Championship

AJ Wrestler Arieh Hart is the 1A State Champion in the 152 lb class.
High School wrestling career record is 150-31.
Last year, Hart place 2nd in state.
Hart won by the score of 5 to 4.
Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.
310 Broadway
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
(573) 335-1212
publicfile@kfvs12.com
(573) 335-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.