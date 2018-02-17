Carbondale host journalists for Black History Month event

The Carbondale African American Museum celebrated Black History Month by host TV journalist in the area.

Over two dozen students celebrated black history in a unique way.

Students learned about TV media, participated in some hands-on writing and on-camera workshops and some student even won hundreds of dollars in prizes.

They say the best part was learning about how much work goes into a newscast.

“I got to hear about a lot of things," said Kaneshia Porter, a student at Carbondale Middle School. "A lot of new things about tv producing, directing, the weatherman and the cast and stuff. What you do on the news, so that’s what I like about today.”

KFVS’s Brittany Jacob and Marc Thomas took part in the event, engaging with the students, and helping them understand the importance of having a voice.

The attendance included reporters and anchors from all the tv stations in the market, along with professors and students from Southern Illinois University.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.