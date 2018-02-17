Two suspects wanted in Trigg County car theft - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Two suspects wanted in Trigg County car theft

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
Cody Allen Settle (Source: Trigg County Sheriff's Department) Cody Allen Settle (Source: Trigg County Sheriff's Department)
TRIGG COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The Trigg County Sheriff's Department is searching for two suspects after a vehicle theft.

Cody Allen Settle and Maya Luellen Bridges have warrants issued for their arrests for the theft.

If you see either of them or know where they may be call Crime Stoppers 270-522-INFO or the Trigg County Sheriff's Department (270) 522-8888

