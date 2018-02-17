Kentucky Road closed due to high water - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Kentucky Road closed due to high water

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
(Source: KYTC) (Source: KYTC)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has close KY 1255/ Bonds Road due to high water.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible until the waters recede.

