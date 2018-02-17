SEMO breaks out the brooms in a sweep at home

SEMO Redhawks host EIU in a doubleheader.

Ladarrius Brewer put on a clinic with 25 points, 4 3-pointer and 11 from the line.

The Redhawks get big win 79-74. Semo is now 14-15 (8-8) on the season.

The Women's team took on EIU earlier in the day.

Tesia Thompson led the Redhawks with 17 points.

The Redhawks win it 72-62 improving to 13-15 (8-8) in the OVC.

