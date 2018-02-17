SEMO breaks out the brooms in a sweep at home - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SEMO breaks out the brooms in a sweep at home

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

SEMO Redhawks host EIU in a doubleheader.

Ladarrius Brewer put on a clinic with 25 points, 4 3-pointer and 11 from the line.

The Redhawks get big win 79-74. Semo is now 14-15 (8-8) on the season.

The Women's team took on EIU earlier in the day.

Tesia Thompson led the Redhawks with 17 points.

The Redhawks win it 72-62 improving to 13-15 (8-8) in the OVC.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • Justify clinches triple crown with win at Belmont Stakes

    Justify clinches triple crown with win at Belmont Stakes

    Saturday, June 9 2018 7:09 PM EDT2018-06-09 23:09:24 GMT

    Justify achieved immortality Saturday when he won the Belmont Stakes in Elmont, NY, just the 13th horse to clinch the American triple crown.

    Justify achieved immortality Saturday when he won the Belmont Stakes in Elmont, NY, just the 13th horse to clinch the American triple crown.

  • 'Justify' wins the Triple Crown

    'Justify' wins the Triple Crown

    Saturday, June 9 2018 6:59 PM EDT2018-06-09 22:59:31 GMT
    'Justify' wins the Triple Crown. (Source: Pixabay)'Justify' wins the Triple Crown. (Source: Pixabay)
    'Justify' wins the Triple Crown. (Source: Pixabay)'Justify' wins the Triple Crown. (Source: Pixabay)

    After winning the Kentucky Derby and Preakness, 'Justify' is within reach of the Triple Crown in the Belmont Stakes on Saturday, June 9.

    After winning the Kentucky Derby and Preakness, 'Justify' is within reach of the Triple Crown in the Belmont Stakes on Saturday, June 9.

  • Golden Still: Warriors sweep Cavs for second straight title

    Golden Still: Warriors sweep Cavs for second straight title

    Saturday, June 9 2018 12:02 AM EDT2018-06-09 04:02:18 GMT
    Saturday, June 9 2018 2:12 PM EDT2018-06-09 18:12:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers' JR Smith during the second half of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Cleveland.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers' JR Smith during the second half of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Cleveland.

    Golden Still: Warriors sweep LeBron, Cavs for third NBA title in four years.

    Golden Still: Warriors sweep LeBron, Cavs for third NBA title in four years.

    •   
Powered by Frankly