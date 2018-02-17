SEMO breaks out the brooms in a sweep at home

SEMO Redhawks host EIU in a doubleheader.
Ladarrius Brewer put on a clinic with 25 points, 4 3-pointer and 11 from the line.
The Redhawks get big win 79-74. Semo is now 14-15 (8-8) on the season.
The Women's team took on EIU earlier in the day.
Tesia Thompson led the Redhawks with 17 points.
The Redhawks win it 72-62 improving to 13-15 (8-8) in the OVC.
Justify achieved immortality Saturday when he won the Belmont Stakes in Elmont, NY, just the 13th horse to clinch the American triple crown.
After winning the Kentucky Derby and Preakness, 'Justify' is within reach of the Triple Crown in the Belmont Stakes on Saturday, June 9.
Golden Still: Warriors sweep LeBron, Cavs for third NBA title in four years.
President Donald Trump says he may pardon another late heavyweight boxing champion _ this time Muhammad Ali. Trump says he's looking at "thousands of names" of people who could be granted clemency.
