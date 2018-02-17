John A. Logan continues to dominate in the NJCAA

The John A. Logan Volunteers continue their winning ways at home in a doubleheader against Olney Central.

The Men's team blow out the game in the second half, at one point leading by 31 points.

Ronnie Carson put 20 points for the Vols.

JAL wins it 96-77 and is 21-5 (11-3) on the season.

The Lady Vols had a similar experience against the Lady Knight.

Farasia Nodge has a double-double with 15 points for the Lady Vols.

John. A. Logan wins it 88-69 to improve to 18-7 (10-4).

