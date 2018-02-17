Illinois Department for Veterans Affairs to make improvements to Quincy, IL VA Home

The Illinois VA Department aims to improve the living conditions of the Quincy, Ill. VA home residents.

According to Public Information Officer Dave MacDonna, since 2016, piping in 32 buildings have been replaced estimating around $25 million in repairs.

Other projects for the VA home at Quincy, IL include:

Building a new water treatment plant that monitors and chemically treats the water constantly

Replacing piping from water main to entrances of multiple buildings

Installing 40 water heaters in 37 buildings.

Heating water to 165 degrees to kill the Legionella bacteria

Installing water mixing valves at every faucet to cool water

Installing Pall filters in every shower and tub sprayer

Replacing therapy tubs with soaking tubs

Taking the water tower out of service

Water tests are being done daily and filters are being installed on faucets across the campus to reduce the chance of Legionnaires' disease.

The Illinois VA Department has consulted with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the CDC noted that the efforts made will reduce the presence of Legionella, substantially.

