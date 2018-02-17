HOOPS: District Tournament games for Feb. 17

Here are the final for first round of district games in the Heartland

Missouri

Boys Varsity

District 1:

Class 1

Risco 109

Southland 21

__________________________________________________

Cooter 56

Gideon 74

__________________________________________________

Scott County Central 83

North Pemiscot 32

__________________________________________________

Clarkton 87

Deering 92

__________________________________________________

Class 2

Bernie 83

Holcomb 35

__________________________________________________

Puxico 65

Senath-Hornersville 62

__________________________________________________

Hayti 78

Campbell 38

__________________________________________________

South Pemiscot 51

Bloomfield 46

__________________________________________________

Class 3

Charleston 93

Kelly 32

__________________________________________________

Malden 52

Kennett 20

__________________________________________________

East Prairie 58 (OT)

Portageville 53

__________________________________________________

District 2:

Class 2

St. Vincent 72

Scott City 29

__________________________________________________

Meadow Heights 58

Valle Catholic 61

__________________________________________________

Oran 82

Bismarck 21

__________________________________________________

Chaffee 59

Kingston 39

__________________________________________________

Class 3

Saxony Lutheran 59

East Carter 44

__________________________________________________

Fredericktown 42

Clearwater 56

__________________________________________________

Twin Rivers 46

Woodland 36

__________________________________________________

Doniphan 70

Arcadia Valley 58

__________________________________________________

District 3:

Class 1

Eminence 89

St. Paul Lutheran 21

__________________________________________________

Lesterville 62

Viburnum 58

__________________________________________________

South Iron 64

Summersville 23

__________________________________________________

Bunker 58

Valley 26

__________________________________________________

Class 2

Thayer 60

Greenville 28

__________________________________________________

Ellington 42

Naylor 34

__________________________________________________

Neelyville 79

Alton 67

__________________________________________________

Winona 45

Van Buren 39

__________________________________________________

Class 3

Park Hills 60

Grandview 40

__________________________________________________

West County 70 (OT)

St. Pius X 69

__________________________________________________

Steelville 75

Cuba 47

__________________________________________________

Festus 69

Bourbon 75

__________________________________________________

Girls Varsity

District 1:

Class 2

Senath-Hornerville 65

South Pemiscot 34

__________________________________________________

Campbell 49

Bloomfield 16

__________________________________________________

Hayti 59

Holcomb 44

__________________________________________________

Class 3

Portageville 63

Caruthersville 38

__________________________________________________

Kennett 54

Malden 27

__________________________________________________

New Madrid 59

East Prairie 19

__________________________________________________

Charleston 76

Kelly 61

__________________________________________________

District 2:

Class 3

Arcadia Valley 62

Clearwater 44

__________________________________________________

Doniphan 52

Woodland 47

__________________________________________________

__________________________________________________

Twin Rivers 58

Fredericktown 32

__________________________________________________

District 3:

Class 1

Eminence 57

Lesterville 39

__________________________________________________

Viburnum 62

Summersville 32

__________________________________________________

Valley 56

St. Paul Lutheran 35

__________________________________________________

Class 2

Alton 72

Naylor 43

__________________________________________________

Thayer 84

Ellington 19

__________________________________________________

Van Buren 57

Greenville 46

__________________________________________________

Class 3

Park Hills 91

Bourbon 24

__________________________________________________

West County 62

Festus 48

__________________________________________________

Steeleville 55

St. Pius X 31

__________________________________________________

Grandview 56

Cuba 44

