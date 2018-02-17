HOOPS: District Tournament games for Feb. 17

Here are the final for first round of district games in the Heartland
Missouri
Boys Varsity
District 1:
Class 1
Risco 109
Southland 21
Cooter 56
Gideon 74
Scott County Central 83
North Pemiscot 32
Clarkton 87
Deering 92
Class 2
Bernie 83
Holcomb 35
Puxico 65
Senath-Hornersville 62
Hayti 78
Campbell 38
South Pemiscot 51
Bloomfield 46
Class 3
Charleston 93
Kelly 32
Malden 52
Kennett 20
East Prairie 58 (OT)
Portageville 53
District 2:
Class 2
St. Vincent 72
Scott City 29
Meadow Heights 58
Valle Catholic 61
Oran 82
Bismarck 21
Chaffee 59
Kingston 39
Class 3
Saxony Lutheran 59
East Carter 44
Fredericktown 42
Clearwater 56
Twin Rivers 46
Woodland 36
Doniphan 70
Arcadia Valley 58
District 3:
Class 1
Eminence 89
St. Paul Lutheran 21
Lesterville 62
Viburnum 58
South Iron 64
Summersville 23
Bunker 58
Valley 26
Class 2
Thayer 60
Greenville 28
Ellington 42
Naylor 34
Neelyville 79
Alton 67
Winona 45
Van Buren 39
Class 3
Park Hills 60
Grandview 40
West County 70 (OT)
St. Pius X 69
Steelville 75
Cuba 47
Festus 69
Bourbon 75
Girls Varsity
District 1:
Class 2
Senath-Hornerville 65
South Pemiscot 34
Campbell 49
Bloomfield 16
Hayti 59
Holcomb 44
Class 3
Portageville 63
Caruthersville 38
Kennett 54
Malden 27
New Madrid 59
East Prairie 19
Charleston 76
Kelly 61
District 2:
Class 3
Arcadia Valley 62
Clearwater 44
Doniphan 52
Woodland 47
Twin Rivers 58
Fredericktown 32
District 3:
Class 1
Eminence 57
Lesterville 39
Viburnum 62
Summersville 32
Valley 56
St. Paul Lutheran 35
Class 2
Alton 72
Naylor 43
Thayer 84
Ellington 19
Van Buren 57
Greenville 46
Class 3
Park Hills 91
Bourbon 24
West County 62
Festus 48
Steeleville 55
St. Pius X 31
Grandview 56
Cuba 44
