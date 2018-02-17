Kentucky hosts the Crimson Tide - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Kentucky hosts the Crimson Tide

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
(Source: University of Kentucky) (Source: University of Kentucky)
LEXINGTON, KY (KFVS) -

Kentucky Wildcats host the Alabama Crimson Tide.

PJ Washington puts up 16 points for the Cats in the effort.

UK wins it 81-71 and improves to 18-9 (7-7) on the season.

