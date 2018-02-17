Mizzou drops a heart breaker to LSU - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Mizzou drops a heart breaker to LSU

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: University of Missouri) (Source: University of Missouri)
BATON ROUGE, LA (KFVS) -

The Tigers travel down south to LSU for some MVC play.

Jordan Barnett put up an impressive 18 points in the effort.

Mizzou falls to LSU 64-63. The Tigers are now 18-9 (8-6) in the SEC.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly