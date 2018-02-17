1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Franklin County, IL

Franklin County Coroner Marty Leffler has confirmed the death of a 21-year-old man in a Single-vehicle crash on Feb. 17 at 3:00 a.m.

According to Leffler, the crash happened west of Sam Pyle Bridge road on Illinois Route 14. The victim ran off the road and hit a tree.

Franklin County Sheriff Department is investigating the accident.

The name of the victim will be released after all family members have been notified.

