3 injured in two-vehicle crash on I-57

Illinois State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Feb. 17 at 8:50 a.m.

According to ISP, William Holiday-Ebley, 26, was driving on I-57, when he lost control on the ice/snow-covered road. Holiday-Ebley began to spin and was hit by a semi-truck driven by Edna Goad, 60, at the 47-mile marker.

Both vehicles entered the median, where the first vehicle overturned. Holiday-Edley, Haleigh Bush and Haiden Epley were all transported to Heartland Regional Hosptial with non-life-threatening injuries.

