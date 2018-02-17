Bell City, MO student accused of making terrorist threat on school

A Bell City, Missouri student is accused of making a threat to a Bell City High School.

On Thursday, Feb. 15, the Stoddard County Sheriff's Office received a phone call from Lincoln Scherer, Principal at Bell City High School at 9:50 a.m.

According to the probable cause statement, the principal reported that one of his students had come to school and had communicated in front of a teacher and students about bringing a revolver to school and using it.

Written statements from five students and one teacher who had overheard the threat were given to the sheriff's office.

Principal Scherer said that the student had left school property before he had learned of the threat.

Detectives arrested 19-year-old Luke Hare at his residence in Bloomfield, Mo.

According to authorities, they found multiple firearms including rifles and handguns, along with a .40 caliber and shotgun ammunition in Hare's vehicle.

All weapons were seized.

While being interviewed by Detective Garry Brady, Hare said that he was angry while at school and that he made a threat that he would take a gun and hit someone in the head with it.

Hare is charged with making a terrorist threat and harassment, both in the first degree.

His arraignment is set for Thursday, Feb. 22 at 9 a.m.

