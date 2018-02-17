Murphysboro officer injured during traffic stop

According to a release by Murphysboro Police Department Chief of Police Chad Roberts, a Murphysboro officer was injured during a traffic stop on Friday, February 16.

According to Chief Roberts, the incident happened around 8:11 p.m. in the 2300 block of Borgsmiller St. in Murphysboro.

An officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white female driver, but the driver refused to comply with the officer's orders and fled the scene, dragging the officer a short distance.

That officer, who has not been named, fell to the ground and was treated for nonlife-threatening injuries

There is currently an ongoing investigation and the Murphysboro Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the police department at 618-684-2121 or the Murphysboro/Jackson County Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-687-2677.

