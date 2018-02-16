Non-profit helping stray cats get homes in IL

Stray cats seem to be a problem in some parts of southern Illinois and a non-profit group in Marion is trying to do something about them.

"Finding Forever Animal Rescue" is working to lower the number of stray and feral cats in the area by educating communities on feeding them, and how to keep the population from rising.

"Our goal is to talk to people, whoever is feeding them,” Becca Baird, Director Finding Forever Animal Rescue. “Then we get them trapped in live traps. We go out and do a spay and neuter. Vaccinate them for rabies. Ear tip them, which is a notch in the left ear to indicate that they've already been spayed or neutered. Then we release them back to where we found them."

Baird says the non-profit also puts some of the cats up for adoption in their thrift store called the "Funding Forever Thrift Shop."

She says last year they helped spay and neuter more than 700 cats across southern Illinois.

