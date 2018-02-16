Video game targeted in wake a mass shootings

Are violent video games creating a more violent culture?

In the wake of the Shootings in Marshall County and now Florida, some are point the blame at our forms of entertainment.

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin is one of those people doing just that.

He says the nation should consider putting restrictions on on video games.

"I probably started playing video games, honestly, probably when I was 6 or 7," former competitive gamer John Weaver said.

Weaver has an appreciation for video games like Call of Duty and Halo.

"I've travel to a few different places across the country competing in live tournaments," Weaver said.

But with school shootings like Florida and Marshall County, people are looking at the why?

Why does this keep happening?

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin is pointing blame at, among other things, violent video games.

He said they create a culture that devalues life.

It was a topic Metropolis Police Chief Harry Masse touched on at a recent school safety meeting at Massac County High School.

"Not every child that plays violent video games is a serial child killer, but every single child killer that we've had played those violent video games," Masse said. "There's not one that hasn't."

Masse has taken classes on the minds of child killers.

"Unfortunately, the more desensitized you get to it, the easier it is to take a life," Masse said. "I mean, all I can say is go look at grand theft auto video and look at what options you can do in that game. It should be a huge awakening."

As for Weaver, he's not buying it.

"I think that whole argument is just false and bogus," Weaver said. "I've never met someone that was violent if anything it's been just the opposite."

But one thing Masse and Weaver can agreed on, parents should monitor what their kids playing.

"I've never played a violent video game that hasn't been rated M where only 17-year-olds can buy it," Weaver said. "So I mean, like I think at that point that's just more or less on the the parents than anything else."

Click here for more information from the American Psychological Association.

