Saline Co. celebrates 911 anniversary

Lt. Tracy Felty, Saline Co. 911 Director, says the county went online 1993 with its 911 service nearly 25 years ago.

The first 911 call was made 50 years ago on March 16, 1968 in Haleyville, Ala.

More than 500 million 911 calls are made each year.

Felty says it's important to remember the nation's first responders.

