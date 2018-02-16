Mt. Vernon police investigate video using BB gun

The Mt. Vernon Police Department was notified of a music video that had been posted online on Friday, February 16.

The video showed two juveniles displaying a handgun while singing.

They were identified as students from two different Mt Vernon Schools.

Officers from the Mt Vernon Police began an investigation into the video.

During the investigation, the officers were able to make contact with both juveniles involved, the parents of the involved juveniles, and recover the firearm from the video.

The firearm was determined to not be real, it was a BB gun. It was seized by the police department.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.