First Alert Chief Meteorologist receives award for work during Perryville tornado

It was a special moment for one of our own.

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade was in Perryville, Missouri on Friday afternoon, February 16 where he was given a resolution from the Missouri House for his work during the February 2017 tornado.

The EF4 tornado tore through Perryville on Feb. 28, leveling homes and businesses.

Grant received the honor from Representative Rick Francis, who said his work that day saved lives.

You can click here for more of our coverage on that Night of Destruction.

