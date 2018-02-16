Stolen items from construction sites recovered in Herrin, IL

Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick reports that stolen property was recovered after authorities got a search warrant in Herrin, Illinois.

According to Vick, deputies from Williamson and Jackson Counties, and officers from Herrin, Carterville and Energy served the warrant at an address on South 17th Street in Herrin.

Items that had been stolen in a number of construction sites, and construction trailer burglaries, had been recovered by the officers.

No one was taken into custody. The suspect names have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.