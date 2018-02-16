15-year-old charged after gun fires, hits another teen in TN

Humboldt, Tennessee police report a 15-year-old is facing charges after another teen was shot with a gun.

The incident happened on N. 18th Street.

The shooting happened when the 15-year-old from Humbolt was playing with the gun when it went off, hitting a 14-year-old friend, according to police.

The 15-year-old male faces reckless aggravated assault and reckless endangerment charges.

The male victim was taken to an area hospital listed in stable condition.

