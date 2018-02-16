Paducah man arrested for stealing prescription drugs

A McCracken County man was arrested in a prescription medication theft.

On Monday, February 5, it was reported to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office that a resident in the Brookmeade Apartments on Twinson Court had noticed some of her prescription medications missing.

There were no signs of forced entry to the residence each time the medications were noticed missing.

The resident placed a covert camera in the apartment on February 6.

The next day, a male is observed on the video entering the bedroom and removing medication.

He was identified as 46-year-old Casey D. Looper, of Paducah.

Looper was working as a maintenance man at the apartment complex at the time.

He is no longer employed there.

Looper confessed to entering into the apartment and taking prescription medication on several occasions.

He was arrested and charged with burglary and theft of controlled substance.

