Heartland Hoops featured games 2/16

Here are the Heartland Hoops featured games of the Week 2/16:

Cobden at Marshall County 69-42 F

Pinckneyville at Carterville 84-37 F

Marion at Carbondale 56-53 F

Sparta at Anna-Jonesboro 67-58 F

Miller Career Academy at Sikeston 82-54 F

Lutheran South at Cape Central 59-57 F

