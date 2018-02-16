Heartland Hoops featured games 2/16 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland Hoops featured games 2/16

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Here are the Heartland Hoops featured games of the Week 2/16:

Cobden at Marshall County 69-42 F
Pinckneyville at Carterville 84-37 F
Marion at Carbondale 56-53 F
Sparta at Anna-Jonesboro 67-58 F
Miller Career Academy at Sikeston 82-54 F
Lutheran South at Cape Central 59-57 F

