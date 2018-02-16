Paducah, KY man arrested on DUI, hid in ditch

A western Kentucky man is facing DUI charges after police said he left the scene of a crash.

According to Paducah Police, Nelson S. Waldkoetter, 30, was arrested after nearly hitting a school bus and leaving the scene. Police said the man said he clipped a power pole and his truck fender fell off with the license plate. A man had called communications department telling police what he was seeing.

The truck turned on Center Street where the officer found it parked.

The caller told police the man was hiding in a ditch on Seitz Street.

The man was found unsteady and admitted to police he had been driving the truck and the brakes went out.

Waldkoetter was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident. He was booked in to the McCracken County Jail.

