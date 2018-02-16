West Frankfort, IL school district updates safety measures

The West Frankfort Community Unit School District #168 is working to update its safety measures.

On Friday, February 16, Frankfort Community High School conducted searches with metal detectors as students entered the school.

According to the school district, school staff was joined by members of the West Frankfort Police Department in an on-going partnership to keep schools safe and help conduct searches.

The school district said there was not an active threat to the schools on Friday.

They ask that everyone be aware they will continue to ask students and their families to report any concerns or information they may have.

"We will investigate information that we receive to its conclusion to insure the safety of our students and our staff," the school district said in a press release.

The school district said it will continue its emergency assessment and planning.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.