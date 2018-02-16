15-year-old arrested in KY, accused of threatening to bring gun to school

A 15-year-old has been arrested after police said the student allegedly threatened to bring a gun to school.

The 15-year-old student was charged with terroristic threatening second degree and transported to McCracken Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Paducah, KY where he will remain until his court date

The alleged threat was made on the grounds of Christian County High School in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.

Christian County Sheriff's SRO Michelle Kent stated that Thursday a student threatened to "bring a gun and shoot up the school."

Authorities took the student into custody on the school bus and questioned him about the incident. Detectives say the student admitted to making the statement, saying that it was" meant as a joke".

According to reports from investigators, the statement was overheard by students who notified a teacher at the school.

