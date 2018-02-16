Paducah police look to identify suspected medication thief

Paducah police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspected thief.

A man is suspected of stealing medication from a vehicle parked at the Orthopedic Institute Pain Management Clinic.

On January 24, 2018 a white male took medication from a patient's vehicle while they were inside the clinic receiving medical care. He may have been driving a light tan/gold Chrysler Pacifica.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270/444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL.

