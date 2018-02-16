Paducah, KY man sells stolen guns at pawn shop, arrested

A firearms investigation lead to the arrest of a McCracken County, Kentucky man Friday, Feb. 16.

Rasheed Rashod Davonte Jones, 21 of Paducah, Ky was arrested on two counts of receiving stolen property-firearm.

On November 10, it was reported that two handguns were stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Fairview Drive in Paducah. The handgun serial numbers were entered into the national crime computer system as stolen.

Later on February 12 deputies learned one of the handguns had been sold in a local pawn shop. Sheriff’s detectives followed the investigation and learned that Jones had sold the stolen handgun at the Pawn Shop.

The second handgun was sold at another local pawn shop. Jones presented his identification when he sold both handguns.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Jones and he was arrested without incident.

The Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms National Trace Center.

