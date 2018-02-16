2018 Lenten Season Fish Fry Dinners in the Heartland - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2018 Lenten Season Fish Fry Dinners in the Heartland

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
(Source: jeffrew/Flickr/Wikimedia Commons) (Source: jeffrew/Flickr/Wikimedia Commons)
(KFVS) -

It is Lent. That means it’s fish fry season.

Churches and community groups across the Heartland are set to serve up plates with all the fixings every Friday through Lent.

CLICK HERE for a guide to filling your stomach with some goodness.

