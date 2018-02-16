McCracken Co. deputies make early morning drug arrest

On February 16 around 2 a.m., McCracken County Sheriff Deputies investigated, after observing A Paducah, Kentucky man enter the Five Star gas station located on John Puryear Drive.

Colton Williams, 27, of Paducah was charged with trafficking in controlled substance 1st deg, 1st offense ( greater than or equal to two grams methamphetamine) and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia. Williams had two McCracken County bench warrants for failure to appear and two warrants for probation violations.

Andrea Williams, 34, of Calvert City was out on bond from Marshall County at the time of her arrest, for prior methamphetamine charges. Andrea was charged with possession of controlled substance 1st deg, 1st offense (methamphetamine) and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.

Deputies knew Colton had active warrants for his arrest. After making contact with him inside the store, he was taken into custody without incident. A search of his person revealed approximately 1.4 grams of methamphetamine.

Deputies made contact with Andrea who had come to this location with Colton. Deputies searched the vehicle where the two had been and the search revealed an additional 1.4 ounces of methamphetamine, along with numerous items of paraphernalia and items indicating the sale of narcotics.

Both Colton and Andrea Williams were arrested and taken to McCracken County Regional Jail.

