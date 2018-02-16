First Alert: Sunny today, rainy days ahead

It’s nice to finally see the sun outside and only a few clouds!

However, more clouds are already making their way up from the south and will be here by early evening. Temperatures today warming up into the 50s.

Lisa Michaels says today is the best day to go outside this entire week because there is a lot of rain on the way.



There is a chance for light scattered showers mid-evening, but late Sunday night into early Monday morning, heavier rain will move across the Heartland.An umbrella may be needed for the commute to work.

Lows tonight will be before midnight and will only cool off a few degrees from high temperatures today. Areas will get warmer after midnight instead of colder, into the 50s and 60s.



Highs tomorrow will be in the 60s and 70s again, but there will be a lot of rain.



The first few days of next week will be warm, but wet and gloomy with rain and clouds in the forecast. Several inches of rain are expected and this is expected to cause flooding issues across the Ohio River and Mississippi River. Rain is in the forecast for every day next week, and we aren’t looking to see a day without rain until next weekend.

